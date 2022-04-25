Listen Out Announces 2022 Festival Lineup + Listen In Adelaide

The national Listen Out festival tour is back this September and October. Listen Out will host events in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. Listen In, a concentrated version of Listen Out, is heading to Adelaide.

The lineup feature artists from Australia and abroad, spanning electronic dance music, hip hop, pop and indie rock. Some of the standout names are British sibling duo Disclosure, mumble rapper extraordinaire Young Thug, Swedish pop singer Tove Lo, British producer Chris Lake, as well as local festival favourites The Jungle Giants and relative newcomers Barkaa, Memphis LK and Miiesha.

Listen Out 2022 Lineup

24kGoldn

AJ Tracey

Anti Up [By Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo]

Barkaa

Bbno$

Blanke

Bru-C

Central Cee

Culture Shock

Dameeeela

Disclosure

Doechii

Electric Fields

James Hype

The Jungle Giants

Kito

Louis the Child

LP Giobbi

Meduza

Memphis LK

Miiesha

Nia Archives

Pirra

Polo G

Pretty Girl

Qrion

Stace Cadet & KLP

Tove Lo

Young Thug

triple j Unearthed Winners

+ More To Be Announced

Listen Out 2022 Dates

Melbourne: Fri, 23rd September – Catani Gardens, St Kilda (Naarm)

On sale Wed, 27th Apr @ 12pm Local

Perth: Sun, 25th September – HBF Arena, Joondalup (Mooro Country)

On sale Wed, 27th Apr @ 1pm Local

Sydney: Sat, 1st October – Centennial Park (Gadigal Country)

On sale Wed, 27th Apr @ 2pm Local

Brisbane: Sun, 2nd October – Brisbane Showground (Meanjin)

On sale Wed, 27th Apr @1pm Local

Listen In Adelaide 2022

+ triple j Unearthed Winner

& Many more to be announced

Mon, 3rd October – Ellis Park (Tampawardli). Tickets on sale Wed, 27th April @ 12pm local time.