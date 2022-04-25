Listen Out Announces 2022 Festival Lineup + Listen In Adelaide

The national Listen Out festival tour is back this September and October. Listen Out will host events in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. Listen In, a concentrated version of Listen Out, is heading to Adelaide.
The lineup feature artists from Australia and abroad, spanning electronic dance music, hip hop, pop and indie rock. Some of the standout names are British sibling duo Disclosure, mumble rapper extraordinaire Young Thug, Swedish pop singer Tove Lo, British producer Chris Lake, as well as local festival favourites The Jungle Giants and relative newcomers Barkaa, Memphis LK and Miiesha.
Listen Out 2022 Lineup
- 24kGoldn
- AJ Tracey
- Anti Up [By Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo]
- Barkaa
- Bbno$
- Blanke
- Bru-C
- Central Cee
- Culture Shock
- Dameeeela
- Disclosure
- Doechii
- Electric Fields
- James Hype
- The Jungle Giants
- Kito
- Louis the Child
- LP Giobbi
- Meduza
- Memphis LK
- Miiesha
- Nia Archives
- Pirra
- Polo G
- Pretty Girl
- Qrion
- Stace Cadet & KLP
- Tove Lo
- Young Thug
- triple j Unearthed Winners
- + More To Be Announced
Listen Out 2022 Dates
- Melbourne: Fri, 23rd September – Catani Gardens, St Kilda (Naarm)
- On sale Wed, 27th Apr @ 12pm Local
- Perth: Sun, 25th September – HBF Arena, Joondalup (Mooro Country)
- On sale Wed, 27th Apr @ 1pm Local
- Sydney: Sat, 1st October – Centennial Park (Gadigal Country)
- On sale Wed, 27th Apr @ 2pm Local
- Brisbane: Sun, 2nd October – Brisbane Showground (Meanjin)
- On sale Wed, 27th Apr @1pm Local
Listen In Adelaide 2022
- 4kGoldn
- Barkaa
- bbno$
- Bru-C
- Central Cee
- Chris Lake
- Culture Shock
- Disclosure
- James Hype
- Kito
- Louis The Child
- LP Giobbi
- Meduza
- Polo G
- Stace Cadet And KLP
- Young Thug
- + triple j Unearthed Winner
- & Many more to be announced
Mon, 3rd October – Ellis Park (Tampawardli). Tickets on sale Wed, 27th April @ 12pm local time.