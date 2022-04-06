Listen Out Festival Teases Its Return For 2022

“Hope for new beginnings” – it’s this mantra the organisers of the Listen Out festival are bringing into 2022, teasing their return.

The festival tour has been on put on ice for the last two years, thanks to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but today, they’ve returned to our radars. It’s time to get keen for lineup announcements and the good stuff to start coming from team Listen Out, fans.

Set to take place across September and October this year, Listen Out is promising a triumphant return, complete with a lineup boasting some incredible Australian and international artists. Thinking back to some of the artists Listen Out has had in the past…man, when you can program everyone from Denzel Curry to Diplo, Flume to Doja Cat and Anderson .Paak and have them hit up some of the best spots around the country? A winning time, guaranteed.

Keeping their cards close to their chest for right now, Listen Out have dropped a teaser video to get us excited – see below:

[embedded content]

To keep up to date on everything Listen Out and be the first to find out who is joining the tour, visit their website (where you can also get in the running to win VIP tickets!).