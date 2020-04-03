Listen: Paramore’s Hayley Williams Releases Shimmery New Single ‘Over Yet’

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020

Hayley Williams has shared new single ‘Over Yet’ with us today. It’s full of shimmery vocals laid over a super 80s-sounding beat, it’s very cool. ‘Over Yet’ has come with a film clip/lyric video too.

The film clip shows layering shots of Hayley Williams posing in photo shoots, along with the lyrics. The song seems to be a song about growing stronger with lyrics like, “If there’s resistance/it makes you stronger/It’s not the end.”

“It’s the right time/To come alive/Baby if you wanna try,” Williams sings in the chorus.

‘Over Yet’ is taken from the second cut of Petals For Amor. Williams released Petals For Amor I back in February. We’re set to receive the full release Friday, 8th May.

The new single follows up ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’. It features backing vocals from Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker who together form Boygenius.

You can hear ‘Over Yet’ down below.

Chatting to Rolling Stone on the two-part album, Hayley Williams said, “This is the first time that I am seeing my name everywhere, and it kind of gives me heebie-jeebies a little bit.”

“My name doesn’t look like a name, to me, that you would see on a marquee. I also feel like Paramore is half, if not more, of who I am.”

Last month, Williams took to Instagram to address the fact that Paramore’s hit, ‘Misery Business’ had been included in Spotify’s ‘Women of Rock’ playlist.

“I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity,” she wrote on her story.

“I’m so proud of Paramore’s career, it’s not about shame. It’s about growth and progression… and though it’ll always be a fan favourite, we don’t need to include it on new playlists in 2020.”

Spotify removed the song from the playlist shortly after.