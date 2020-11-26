“LISTEN: Regine Velasquez records reimagined version of ‘Hanggang sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan'”

Star Music released Regine Velasquez’s reimagined version of the OPM classic ‘Hanggang sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan.’

Star Music released on Saturday, November 21, Regine Velasquez’s reimagined version of the OPM classic “Hanggang sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan.”

The track is part of Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta’s new album Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective, which is co-produced by ABS-CBN Music International.

As of this writing, its YouTube lyric video already has over 40,000 views, with several netizens loving Regine’s notably tender approach in her rendition of the George Canseco composition.

“Anong nangyare? Bat ako umiyak?” commented one fan. “Queen Regine’s vocals are to die for! It sounds very classy & expensive, other singers are yearning to have. Her tone & timbre here is very 2003 (bright & light). Ganda nito!”

“Grabe, I really felt that! The simplicity of it all. Well executed!” said another.

Aside from Regine, Troy also collaborated with Jake Zyrus, Filipino-American singer and The Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger, and South Korean singer Ailee on the album.

Born to Filipino parents, Troy grew up in Hawaii and eventually moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his music career.

He has previously worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, and Andrea Bocelli.