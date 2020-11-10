“LISTEN: Sarah Geronimo records version of Rico Blanco’s ‘Your Universe’”

Sarah Geronimo has recorded a reimagined version of Rico Blanco’s hit song “Your Universe.”

Sarah Geronimo has recorded a reimagined version of Rico Blanco’s hit song “Your Universe.”

Viva Records dropped the track on various digital streaming platforms last Friday, November 6, as part of its music album project, the “Rico Blanco Songbook.”

[embedded content]

“The resulting record,” according to Viva, “is a sublime performance from Sarah Geronimo who ever so slightly nudged her own style to veer away from Blanco’s original, but at the same time still managed to give a nod to what made this song great in the first place.”

“Sonically, this version of ‘Your Universe’ has been tweaked to fit SG’s modern pop style by giving it a dominantly electro arrangement with synth hues with an overt Trap beat. Which leads us back to Sarah Geronimo singing a signature Rico Blanco song. Totally eargasmic!” it added.

As of writing, the lyric video for Sarah’s version of “Your Universe” has garnered over 45,000 views on video-streaming app YouTube alone, with fans saying that she did a great job on the cover.

Even her husband, actor and fellow singer Matteo Guidicelli, seemingly loved the track.

READ: Matteo Guidicelli on performing with wife Sarah Geronimo: ‘We want to spread the love’

According to Viva Records, the “Rico Blanco Songbook” is a “salute to the iconic songwriting style of the former Rivermaya leader-turned solo artist, Rico Blanco.”

The songbook includes some of his biggest tunes covered by a host of select Viva Records artists and other A-listers, it added.