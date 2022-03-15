LISTEN: Sydney Pop-Punks A Swift Farewell & Clay J Gladstone Team Up On Heartfelt New Jam ‘Stressed Out’

How good’s a pop-punk collab? Machine Gun Kelly has been aggressively popularising the format of late, but it’s all the more exciting when it happens on a local level.

With that in mind, kindly take a listen to the heartfelt new musical team-up from Sydney’s A Swift Farewell and Clay J Gladstone.

The two bands deliver big feels on the tune ‘Stressed Out’, which traverses themes of heartbreak, self-doubt and frustration.

“The song is about not expressing emotions and often hiding and burying feelings until it gets too much,” A Swift Farewell explain.

“We wanted to show our darker side with this track, as we felt our two previous singles were a fair bit more pop-influenced and mid-tempo. Funnily enough, its working title was actually ‘angry boi’.”

The song comes packing a slick music video directed by Colin Jeffs (Yours Truly, Jesswar) from Ten Of Swords Media, sporting sets hand-made by the band.

Check it out below, and Sydney-siders can catch A Swift Farewell performing live supporting local punk icons Heroes For Hire in their long-awaited return at Darlinghurst’s Burdekin Hotel on Sunday, 27th March.

