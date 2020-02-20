Listen To 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Brand New Single ‘Old Me’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020

There’s still over a month until we receive the new 5 Seconds of Summer album C A L M. But today we’ve received the fifth single from the forthcoming album, a track dubbed ‘Old Me’.

‘Old Me’ backs up ‘Red Desert’, ‘Teeth’, ‘Easier’, and ‘No Shame’. It’s just as much a bop as the others, but it’s slightly more introspective and personal. With lyrics like, “Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me, Glad you didn’t listen when the world was tryna slow me,” it’s all about growth and forgiveness.

The Sydney boys are coming home for a national tour in November. They’ve recently added a second show in Sydney’s Opera House Forecourt and it’s all ages.

5 Seconds of Summer performed at Fire Fight Australia last Sunday, 16th February.

Listen to ‘No Shame’ below and check out all the tour dates.

[embedded content]

5 Seconds of Summer ‘No Shame’ 2020 Tour

Tickets on sale at 1pm today

Friday, 27th November

HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 28th November

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets: Live Nation

Monday, 30th November

HBF Stadium, Perth

Tickets: Live Nation

Wednesday, 2nd December

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Tickets: Live Nation

Friday, 4th December

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 5th December

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Tickets: Live Nation

Sunday, 6th December – NEW SHOW

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney — All Ages

Tickets: Live Nation