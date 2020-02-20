Listen To 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Brand New Single ‘Old Me’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 21, 2020
There’s still over a month until we receive the new 5 Seconds of Summer album C A L M. But today we’ve received the fifth single from the forthcoming album, a track dubbed ‘Old Me’.
‘Old Me’ backs up ‘Red Desert’, ‘Teeth’, ‘Easier’, and ‘No Shame’. It’s just as much a bop as the others, but it’s slightly more introspective and personal. With lyrics like, “Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me, Glad you didn’t listen when the world was tryna slow me,” it’s all about growth and forgiveness.
The Sydney boys are coming home for a national tour in November. They’ve recently added a second show in Sydney’s Opera House Forecourt and it’s all ages.
5 Seconds of Summer performed at Fire Fight Australia last Sunday, 16th February.
Listen to ‘No Shame’ below and check out all the tour dates.
[embedded content]
5 Seconds of Summer ‘No Shame’ 2020 Tour
Tickets on sale at 1pm today
Friday, 27th November
HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast
Tickets: Live Nation
Saturday, 28th November
Riverstage, Brisbane
Tickets: Live Nation
Monday, 30th November
HBF Stadium, Perth
Tickets: Live Nation
Wednesday, 2nd December
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle
Tickets: Live Nation
Friday, 4th December
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Tickets: Live Nation
Saturday, 5th December
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney
Tickets: Live Nation
Sunday, 6th December – NEW SHOW
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney — All Ages
Tickets: Live Nation