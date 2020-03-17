Listen To A New Song From Waxahatchee, ‘Can’t Do Much’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 17, 2020

Waxahatchee – AKA Katie Crutchfield – will release new album Saint Cloud next week via Merge. Ahead of its release, she’s shared the latest single – an “extremely unsentimental love song” entitled ‘Can’t Do Much’. It follows previously released singles from the record, ‘Fire’ and ‘Lilacs’.

“This was the first song I wrote in this batch of songs, and I’ve been performing it live for almost two years,” commented Crutchfield about the new tune.

“It’s meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality. It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like ‘it’s annoying that I love you so much’—totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me.”

Watch the music video for ‘Can’t Do Much’ below. Saint Cloud is out Friday, 27th March.