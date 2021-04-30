Listen To A New Version Of The Kid LAROI’s ‘Without You’ With Miley Cyrus

After some weeks full of teasing, The Kid LAROI has finally unveiled the new version of his track ‘Without You’, which now features vocals from none other than Miley Cyrus.

This remix stays mostly faithful to the original, however Miley’s signature, raspy vocals add a helping dose of grit to the song that only injects it with more power.

‘Without You’ remix was teased earlier this month, when Miley Cyrus posted a TikTok of herself singing along to the new version amidst a backdrop of headlines around her various, high profile relationships.

It also looks like the two are poised to perform the song on Saturday Night Live this weekend, with Cyrus being the musical guest, after she posted a photo of the two of them alongside tagging SNL.

Cyrus’ forthcoming appearance on SNL has already stirred some fans up, with some believing she should be hosting the show as well, instead of the actual episode’s host Elon Musk.

Listen to “Without You (Remix)’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]