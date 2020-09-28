Listen To A Snippet Of Kanye West’s New Lauryn Hill-Sampling Song ‘Believe What I Say’

Kanye West has shared a 38-second snippet of a new song titled ‘Believe What I Say’ via Twitter over the weekend. The track samples Lauryn Hill‘s 1998 Miseducation… hit ‘Doo-Wop (That Thing)’.

“You need something unexpected / Some form of weapon,” Yeezy raps alongside footage shot on a boat. “Just one time for the record / Don’t agree with the message / Don’t agree with the methods.”

BELIEVE WHAT I SAY (snippet) pic.twitter.com/U7Y2KQJ5UC — ye (@kanyewest) September 26, 2020

It’s the first new music we’ve heard from West since he declared he wouldn’t release any more new music until his record label contracts had ended. Earlier this month, West leaked screenshots of contracts with Universal Music Group, and just days ago he tweeted that he was giving artists signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label his share of their master recordings back. He also gave an interview with Billboard where he discussed plans to “re-think” the music industry.

Earlier this year, West announced that his 10th studio album Donda would be arriving sometime in 2020, but it has yet to materialise. Back in June, the rapper dropped his sole single for the year thus far, the Travis Scott-featuring ‘Wash Us in the Blood’. Yeezy also featured on Ty Dolla $ign’s single ‘Ego Death’ alongside FKA twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet in July.

The rapper’s last album was 2019’s Jesus Is King.