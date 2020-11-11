Listen To AC/DC’s Electrifying New Single ‘Realize’

Aussie rock legends AC/DC are getting ready to release Power Up, their first album in six years and their 17th overall. It arrives tomorrow – Friday, 13th November – but ahead of it dropping, they’ve shared one final single, ‘Realize’.

As with previous single ‘Shot in the Dark’, the new track leans heavily into classic Acca Dacca hallmarks, all big swaggering rock riffs and Brian Johnson’s signature wail, and will feel nostalgic to fans who love the vintage AC/DC sound.

Power Up sees three of the band’s mainstays return to the fold – Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd – after leaving for various reasons. Johnson left the band in 2016 due to hearing loss, the same year that Williams announced his retirement, while Rudd stepped back from live touring in 2014 following a string of legal issues.

Last month, the band discussed the album being a “dedication” to late guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with dementia.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Angus Young compared it to the band’s 1980 album Back in Black, which was a tribute to late frontman Bon Scott. The album draws largely from unreleased songs Angus and Malcolm had written, mostly around the time of the band’s 2008 album Black Ice.

Listen to ‘Realize’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]