Listen To Alice Skye’s Gorgeous New Single ‘Grand Ideas’

Wergaia/Wemba Wemba based singer/songwriter Alice Skye has made her return today with the release of stunning new single ‘Grand Ideas’.

In an ode to her own imagination that acts a sanctuary from the darkness our minds can take us to, especially during a time where we’re restricted in what we can do, ‘Grand Ideas’ is bright, bubbling and shining.

‘Grand Ideas’ is the first song Alice Skye has dropped this year, and the second song she’s released since signing to Briggs’ Bad Apples Music, following the 2019 release of ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’.

The song was actually produced by Jen Cloher, with single artwork provided by Prime Minister of National Indigenous Youth Parliament, Aretha Brown.

Watch the beautiful and intimate music video for ‘Grand Ideas’ below.

