Listen To Caribou’s New Single ‘Never Come Back’ And Immediately Break Out Into Dance

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 29, 2020

Dan Snaith – AKA Caribou – will release his first new album in five years, Suddenly, next month.

Today, the electronic maestro has shared the single ‘Never Come Back’.

It’s a hugely infectious, layered track that combines the Canadian producer’s penchant for warm synths and repeated loops, vibing underneath Snaith’s softly-spoken vocals.

‘Never Come Back’ the third single to be released so far from Suddenly, after ‘Home’ and ‘You and I’ late last year. If the three are any indication, the album’s going to be a whole lot of fun – with the singles that have been released being somewhat more propulsive than the mellow, saturated nature of last album, 2014’s Our Love.

The latest track in particular from Snaith feels far more oriented to the dancefloor. Listen to those thumping drums and just try not to break out into dance.

“‘Never Come Back’ was the first track from Suddenly that I finished. It came together very quickly and was one of those tracks that is a lot fun to make,” says Snaith about the song.

“As soon as I landed on the main synthesizer chords and the repeated refrain the rest came together very quickly and naturally. I felt like it was my job to get out of the way and not over complicate or over think it. Sometimes the best pleasures are the simple ones.”

Listen to ‘Never Come Back’ below. Suddenly is out Friday, 28th February through City Slang.