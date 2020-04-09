Listen to Charli XCX’s First Quarantine Single ‘Forever’

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 10, 2020

Everyone’s fave pop angel, Charli XCX has followed through on her promise and we have her first quarantine single! ‘forever’ is the first offering from next month’s album, how i’m feeling now.

Charli XCX promised us behind the scenes updates on her recording and producing process and so far, she’s delivered the goods. She shared the demos of the song on Instagram live with us before asking fans to help choose a photo for the single’s cover art.

[embedded content]

Charli XCX then revealed to fans that they’d selected the second photo to create the basis of the artwork and that there’d be three different versions.

Announcing the quarantine album, Charli said, “For me, staying positive goes hand in hand with staying creative, and so that’s why I’ve decided I’m going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch.

“The nature of this album is going to be very indicative of the times because I’m only going to be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything.”

how i’m feeling now is due out on Friday, 15th May.

Listen to ‘forever’ below.