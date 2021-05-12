Listen To DZ Deathrays’ New Single ‘Make Yourself Mad’

DZ Deathrays are on the cusp of releasing their brand new album, and today they’re giving fans another taste of it with new single ‘Make Yourself Mad’.

‘Make Yourself Mad’ is the fourth cut fans have heard from the available their new album Positive Rising Pt. 2, following ‘Fired Up’, ‘All Or Nothing’ and ‘Fear The Anchor’ alongside Ecca Vandal.

In addition, DZ Deathrays have also revealed who has won their Positive Rising Grant. Three winners have gotten the news that they’ll be walking away with a guitar and an amp from Squier, as well as a year’s worth of fortnightly online classes.

But, that’s not all. As one competition closes, DZ Deathrays have announced another one! Available to enter via the band’s website, the winner and two friends will receive a home cooked meal prepared by the band, as well as a comprehensive merch pack.

Speaking of the meaning behind ‘Make Yourself Mad’, singer Shane Parsons said, “Sometimes the simplest answer to people getting frustrated by other people’s opinions is to just leave it alone. Remove yourself.”

Positive Rising Pt. 2 is out Friday, 9th July.

Watch the music video for ‘Make Yourself Mad’ below.

