Listen To Glass Animals’ Tremendously Groovy New Bop ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’

English four-piece Glass Animals have followed up ‘Tokyo Drifting’, last year’s Hottest 100-ranking collaborative single alongside Denzel Curry, with a vibey new track called ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ that they say is indebted to both Timbaland and The Neptunes.

It’s the first taste of the band’s upcoming third studio album, the follow up to 2016’s How to Be a Human Being.

According to the band’s Dave Bayley, the new single is about finding oneself in “fucked up” relationships – romantic or otherwise – that we can recognise on some level as unhealthy, yet struggling to break the pattern.

“Maybe you don’t confront it because you hope it’ll change with time. Or because it’s easier to let it slide and never set boundaries. Maybe you think you deserve that unhappiness. Or maybe you find some strange comfort in the chaos,” explains Bayley.

“This song is about being addicted to chaos. About doing or allowing something self-destructive because on some level you get off on the sadness that comes of it. It’s about wanting to float around and exist inside of that feeling because it has always been familiar to you. It’s something that a lot of people know from growing up in a tense household… so it can feel right to create that dynamic, even if you don’t realise you’re doing it.”

Yesterday, Glass Animals were announced as part of this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup in July. The band were actually in the country not so long ago – playing a pair of intimate Aussie dates back in December, their first international headline dates since drummer Joe Seaward’s cycling accident in 2018 caused the band to put the project on hold as far as live shows were concerned.

Listen to ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ below.