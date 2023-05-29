Listen to Gordi Cover Violent Soho’s ‘Covered in Chrome’

Gordi has covered Violent Soho‘s Hungry Ghost highlight ‘Covered in Chrome’ as part of Mushroom Group‘s ongoing Mushroom 50 singles project. For her rendition, Sophie Payten transforms the fuzzed-out grunge rock of the original into a whirring, atmospheric ballad that foregrounds her vocals with textural electronics.

“I love it when covers totally reimagine the original and Gordi x Violent Soho was the sort of unlikely combination that interested me,” Payten said in a statement. “It meant the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone. I also love it because I get to sing HELL FUCK YEAH several times.”

Gordi – ‘Covered in Chrome’

Mushroom Records’ Mushroom 50 project comes in celebration of the Australian label’s 50th anniversary, and sees artists take on tracks from across its back catalogue. That’s included Missy Higgins covering The Triffids, The Temper Trap sharing a rendition of The Church‘s ‘Under the Milky Way’, Paul Kelly covering The Sunnyboys and more.

Violent Soho signed with Mushroom subsidiary I OH YOU in 2012. They released Hungry Ghost through the label the following year, along with Waco in 2016 and Everything Is A-OK in 2020. Last year, the band announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus.

“We’ve decided it’s time to take a break and lay low for a bit,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “This isn’t the end of the band, but we are looking forward to giving ourselves some space, focusing on our families, and giving back to the community which fostered and carried us.”

Gordi’s last release, meanwhile, was 2022’s Inhuman EP. In March, she shared her first single for the year, ‘Broke Scene’. The following month, she showcased new material with a pair of shows at Phoenix Central Park in Sydney.

