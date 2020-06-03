Listen To Gordi’s New Single ‘Unready’ Ahead Of Her New Album

Gordi is gearing up to release her highly anticipated second album, and now she’s delivered the new single ‘Unready’.

‘Unready’ marks the forth single taken from Gordi’s new album Our Two Skins, following the release of ‘Sandwiches’, ‘Aeroplane Bathroom’ and ‘Volcanic’.

“For me it sits quite separately to the rest of the record – it’s the only song whose lyrics predate the period of my life described by the rest of the songs on Our Two Skins,” said Gordi in a press statement.

“When it came time to record the song we tracked every guitar we could find for the big strum sound in the chorus. Singing it proved a challenge because it sits a little higher than my comfortable register. We had tried to do the vocal takes in the cottage but it wasn’t working so one night we ventured over to my parent’s house for a change of scene.

“Chris [Messina] asked me (as a joke) if we had any strobe lights in the house to set the mood. We always joke that you could request any object from my Mum and she’d have it to you in minutes from some treasure trove of stuff in the house. Sure enough, we found a strobe light in the wardrobe of my brother’s childhood bedroom. We turned the lights off and hit the strobe, setting the perfect conditions to finally execute the vocal take for ‘Unready’.”

As the world is gripped by protests against police brutality in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Gordi has revealed that proceeds from ‘Unready’ on Bandcamp in June will be going to NAAJA in Australia and NAACP in America.

Stream ‘Unready’ below. Our Two Skins is out Friday, 26th June.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]