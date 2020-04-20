Listen To Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cover ‘That Thing You Do!’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 21, 2020

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has been doing a selection of covers while he has been in isolation, and overnight he has shared his rendition of ‘That Thing You Do!’ in tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger.

Schlesinger, member of Fountains of Wayne and an award winning songwriter for film and television, passed away earlier this year following complications of coronavirus. He was 52 years old.

Schlesinger composed ‘That Thing You Do!’ for the 1996 film of the same name starring Tom Hanks. The song earned an Academy Award and a Golden Globe nomination.

Last week, the cast of the film reunited for a live-stream in an effort to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

‘That Thing You Do!’ is just the latest in a string of covers Armstrong has delivered recently. He has also covered Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’ and Tiffany’s ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’.

Watch Armstrong’s cover of ‘That Thing You Do!’ below.