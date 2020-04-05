Listen To Green Day’s Surprise Remix EP

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 5, 2020

Green Day have dropped a bombshell in the form of a surprise remix EP titled Otis Big Guitar Mix.

The release is completely out of the blue, something that several artists have been doing to surprise fans as people across the world isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Otis Big Guitar Mix contains updated versions of tunes from Green Day’s 2012 trio of albums ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré!

It contains reworked versions of ‘Lazy Bones’, ‘Wild One’ and ‘Oh Love, and follows the release of their latest full length record Father Of All which dropped in February this year.

Check out all three tracks below:

Green Day are heading to Australia for a massive tour later in 2020, but they won’t be alone.

On the Aussie leg of the Hella Mega Tour which will hit dates in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, they’ll be joined by Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

Billie Joe Armstrong recently announced that the band will be “playing the hits” on the tour.

“It’s going to be a lot of familiar tunes that are gonna be played,” he told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. “You know, we’re going to play a couple of new songs, and then definitely going to blast into all of the stuff that people… all the favourites.”

Check out the full dates and details here.