Listen To Japanese Breakfast Cover A Bon Iver Classic

Musician, director and author Japanese Breakfast has shared the fruits of her recent Spotify Singles session.

The series has seen a whole swag of artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Harry Styles, Vampire Weekend and Celine Dion record since its inception in 2016. To date, the Spotify Singles series has racked up well over 5 billion streams. ‘Uge.

Perfectly timed for Japanese Breakfast, who is a 2022 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, her Spotify Singles session saw the artist deliver a reworked version of ‘Be Sweet’ from her latest project Jubilee, as well as a cover of Bon Iver‘s ‘Skinny Love’.

On her choice to cover the Bon Iver classic, Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has said, “We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast.

“It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrated our fellow label mate Bon Iver.”

Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s cover of ‘Skinny Love’, as well as ‘Be Sweet’ below.

As well as her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, Japanese Breakfast is also nominated for Best Alternative Album.

The Grammys are taking place in Los Angeles this weekend.