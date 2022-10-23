Listen to John Lennon Sing on Early Beatles ‘Yellow Submarine’ Demo

Later this week, a new deluxe reissue of the Beatles‘ 1966 album Revolver will arrive. One of the previously unreleased cuts that will be present on the expanded tracklist will be an early demo of ‘Yellow Submarine’ in which vocals are handled not by Ringo Starr, who sang on the final studio version, but by John Lennon.

‘Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1)’ clocks in at just over a minute and features sparse instrumentation. It’s considerably less buoyant than the final studio version – written as a children’s song – with a melancholic, lonely feeling to it. “In the place where I was born / No one cared, no one cared,” Lennon sings, replacing the studio version’s opening lyric (“In the town where I was born / Lived a man who sailed to sea.“)

Listen to ‘Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1)’

[embedded content]

“The boys used to write a song for me and they’d present whatever they thought would be good for me. They had this song and they decided to liven it up,” Starr told USA Today regarding the song’s origins. “It was a Ringo song, like ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ was a Ringo song.”

Giles Martin, the producer of the forthcoming reissue, said he had “no idea” the Lennon demo existed. “It was a complete discovery and I was surprised.” He added: “It wouldn’t have been as commercial in that original form, and you can hear them working together and pushing each other in different directions. Which, of course, was their downfall in the end. But at this stage, they were delighted by the way they were creatively pushing each other.”

The deluxe Revolver reissue is set to arrive this Friday, 28th October. Included will be a wide array of newly-unearthed songs from the album’s original master tapes, early demos and more.

