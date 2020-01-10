Listen To Khalid’s New Single ‘Eleven’

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 10, 2020

It feels like Khalid never stops, but we’re not mad about it. He’s given us a brand new single today, ‘Eleven’. The new single follows up his previous release from November, ‘Up All Night’.

‘Eleven’ sees Khalid drive off into the dark with his crush. In the lyrics he describes checking them out in the passenger seat. “Late at night, eleven, we’re cruisin’/Lately, I’ve been watchin’ your movements/If I’m the only one that you’re choosin’/Am I your favorite drug you’ve been usin’?”

The new Khalid single is full of catchy lyrics laid over satisfying beats. Chatting to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Khalid said, “I love making music you can drive to, and I feel like ‘Eleven’ is the perfect track to just play on your stereo, grip the wheel of your car, and just go where the wind takes you.”

“That’s what this song makes me feel like. This one I wanted to do something different.”

He teamed up with 90s RnB pro, Craig David on ‘Eleven’. You can hear little snippets from him throughout the track.

“It reminds me of that Timbaland era and Aaliyah and music just felt so good,” he said.

Khalid’s ‘Talk’ picked up a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year. He also recently teamed up with Major Lazer for ‘Trigger’, a track featured on new PS4 game, Death Stranding.

Craig David is set to play the 2020 Australian Open along with Electric Gardens in Sydney.

You can watch Khalid’s lyric video for ‘Eleven’ below.