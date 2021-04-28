Listen to Kinder’s New Dancefloor Filler ‘Bus Stop’

Kinder, the duo of singer, songwriter and producer sibling duo Savannah and Briony Osei, have returned with their first single for the year, sharing the new bop ‘Bus Stop’.

The latest from the Ghanian-Australian duo is another tremendously danceable cut that centres around dark synth basses and hypnotic beats, before building to its euphoric crescendo.

“On this track we wanted to explore a darker, late night energy that we thrive on at our live shows. Once we found a beat with the right attitude, the melodies and words flowed effortlessly. Similar to the lyrics in the song, we had “no shame” when writing this, we just let the song run wild,” the duo explain.

‘Bus Stop’ follows on from Kinder’s late 2020 banger ‘Come Along’, a high-energy track which saw them collaborate with A.GIRL. A music video shot across Ghana and Australia arrived a month later.

There are a slew of opportunities to catch Kinder around the country over the next few months. Check out those dates – and listen to ‘Bus Stop’ – below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Kinder Tour Dates 2021

Friday, 7th May

Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland

Saturday, 5th June

Poof Doof, Melbourne

Saturday, 12th June

Poof Doof, Sydney

Saturday, 3rd July

Uni Bar, University of Hobart, Tasmania

Saturday, 28th August

Fresh Produce Festival, Maitland Showground, Maitland

Wednesday, 8th – Saturday, 11th September

Snow Machine Festival, Queenstown, New Zealand