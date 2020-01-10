Listen To Mac Miller’s New Song ‘Good News’, Ahead Of Posthumous Album ‘Circles’

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 10, 2020

We’re exactly one week out from the release of Mac Miller’s album Circles. Today, his family have shared a previously unreleased single from the album, ‘Good News’.

Miller’s family announced the album’s release yesterday, saying it’s due Friday, 17th January via Warner. Posting on Instagram, they said Mac Miller had been working on Circles with producer, Jon Brion prior to his death in September 2018.

Mac Miller’s family revealed Circles was intended as a companion album to Swimming.

“Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept,” the statement said.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer,” the statement continues.

“No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”

View this post on Instagram Circles. January 17. A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:00am PST

Swimming, Miller’s last album released in his lifetime, also featured collaborations with Brion.

The new track ‘Good News’ comes with a film clip too. It shows footage of Miller in the studio but transitions into an animated video featuring the rapper. It was directed by Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford.

We now have the tracklisting for Circles too. Watch the video below and check out the tracklist below.

Mac Miller ‘Circles’ Tracklisting

01 Circles

02 Complicated

03 Blue World

04 Good News

05 I Can See

06 Everybody

07 Woods

08 Hand Me Downs

09 That’s on Me

10 Hands

11 Surf

12 Once a Day