Listen to Methyl Ethel’s “Fresh and Free Spirited” New Single ‘Talk Louder’

It’s only been a matter of months since Jake Webb – aka Methyl Ethel – released fourth studio album Are You Haunted? but he’s already back with a new single, ‘Talk Louder’. In a press statement, the Perth producer and multi-instrumentalist explained he wanted to make “something fresh and free spirited, without too much thought.”

In that way, it’s a “reaction” to Are You Haunted?, which Webb says he worked on for around two years. “The whole song, lyrics and all came out very stream-of-conscious, nothing was written down. For me, they reflect a certain ‘caught in your own head’ feeling that, I suppose, was partially the impetus for the music to begin with.”

Listen to Methyl Ethel’s ‘Talk Louder’

[embedded content]

Are You Haunted? arrived back in February via Future Classic, after being previewed with singles like ‘Neon Cheap’, ‘Matters’ and ‘Proof’, a collaboration with fellow Perthian Stella Donnelly.

“There are these spirits, memories of our old selves, our younger selves, parents, generations past whose deeds, actions, successes and failures shape us,” Webb said when announcing the follow-up to 2019 album Triage and 2020’s Hurts to Laugh EP. “We all have these ghosts that linger in our present predicaments.”

Next week, Methyl Ethel will perform as part of this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup, sharing a bill with the likes of Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Glass Animals and more. Set times were released last week – check those out here.

