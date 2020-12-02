Listen To New Britney Spears Song ‘Swimming In The Stars’

The new Britney Spears track has arrived! ‘Swimming In The Stars’ is a previously unreleased track that was originally recorded during the GLORY era.

Produced by Matthew Koma, the new song arrives on Britney’s 39th birthday.

The release comes less than a month after Britney Spears tried to have her father removed from her conservatorship for a second time.

During the case, Spears’ lawyer told the court, “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Following the case, Spears reassured fans on social media saying, “So I know there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me.

“I just want to let you guys know that I am fine.”

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of of love.”

Listen to ‘Swimming In The Stars’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]