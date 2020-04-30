Listen To New Dixie Chicks Single ‘Julianna Calm Down’

NewsWritten by Laura English on May 1, 2020

Everybody’s favourite country trio, Dixie Chicks have shared a new single with us today. ‘Julianna Calm Down’ is an anthemic new release. It’s a song named after Emily Strayer’s daughter, Julianna — but the other members’ daughters also make an appearance, with verses mentioning Katie, Harper, and Eva.

The song itself offers advice and encouragement to their daughters while seemingly on the verge of a breakup. It’s all about being okay.

With lyrics like, “So just put on, put on, put on your best shoes/ And strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothing to lose/ Show off, show off, show off your best moves/ And do it with a smile so that no one know it’s/ Put on, put on, put on.”

‘Julianna Calm Down’ comes from the forthcoming Dixie Chicks album Gaslighter, which has been indefinitely delayed in light of coronavirus. It’s the second single we’ve heard and the ninth track on the album.

Gaslighter will be the first Dixie Chicks album since 2006’s Taking The Long Way. It was co-produced with Jack Antonoff.

Listen to ‘Julianna Calm Down’ below.