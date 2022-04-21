Listen To Ocean Grove And Dune Rats Team Up On ‘Bored’

In a collaboration that makes sense in a way that we’re wondering why it hasn’t happened sooner….Ocean Grove and Dune Rats have let leash on a new track called ‘Bored’.

The result is anything but boring, and has been a great way to tease out Ocean Grove’s new batch of music – album Up In The Air Forever – which is out tomorrow (Friday 22 April).

As you may expect from these two acts, ‘Bored’ is carried by rollicking chaos and carefree energy as the collaborators shake off complacency and frustration with flair.

‘Bored’ is grunge-flecked, charm-ridden and personality-soaked: it’s Ocean Grove and Dune Rats in a nutshell.

Check out the music video for ‘Bored’ below:

[embedded content]

“This song is what you get when you place your two favourite bands into a room during what felt like a never-ending lockdown for two years and ask them to sit still.” Ocean Grove’s said in a statement.

“Writing this song was the perfect way to funnel our pent up energy and irritation into something cathartic and positive – much like the entire album.”

“Really, we were the opposite of bored when it came to writing and recording this absolute thrasher – it was fun as f***! It was a timely reminder of just how important Oddworld music is to us and that it will always be the silver bullet to the mundanity we feel exerted around us on a daily basis. That’s essentially what this song is all about. It’s a laugh in the face of so- called authority, the wet blanket throwers, the nay-sayers. Anyone too afraid of change, to be bold, to take risks and who dampen the spirit of others in the process. It’s bin behaviour and to that we say “f*** that!””

Ocean Grove are hitting the road with Up In The Air Forever through into August – both as headliners and appearing at festivals including Full Tilt and Monolith. Check out those dates below: