Listen To Olivia Rodrigo’s New Song ‘Deja Vu’

Olivia Rodrigo blew the world away at the beginning of 2021 with her debut single, and now she’s followed it up with her new track ‘Deja Vu’.

It’s more upbeat than her heartbroken debut ‘Drivers License’, but still consists of that Taylor Swift-style storytelling and the passionate love-fuelled anger she became a worldwide hitmaker with.

But that’s not all. After the unexpected success of ‘Drivers License’, Rodrigo has gotten straight to work and is ready to release her debut album on Friday, 21st May.

While the title, artwork and tracklist is yet to be revealed, the album is available for pre-order now and will consist of 11 songs, including ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Drivers License’.

Watch the video for ‘Deja Vu’ below.

