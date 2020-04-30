Listen To ‘Out Of Time’, A New Single From Brisbane’s Columbus

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 30, 2020

Brisbane-based rock trio Columbus have shared their first music of the year with new single ‘Out of Time’. The new track follows last year’s single ‘Can’t Hide from What Hurts’, and their 2018 album ‘A Hot Take on Heartbreak’.

The band worked with producer Joel Quartermain (Meg Mac, Fergus James, G Flip) before being sent off for mixing and mastering by Jay Maas and Alan Douches respectively.

“’Out Of Time’ is a song I wrote about my experience with the persistent background static of worry that fills our heads, and often goes unnoticed,” commented the band’s Alex Moses on the new single.

“It’s so easy to feel an overwhelming sense of dread or helplessness towards situations in our lives, let alone towards a global pandemic disease. ‘Out Of Time’ is about my own personal realisation that worry and dread are shortening our lives, and we are all in fact—if we choose to be—running out of time.’

