Listen To Paul McCartney & Beck Reimagine ‘Find My Way’

Beck is next up on the list of stellar artists helping Paul McCartney reimagine his 2020 album McCartney III.

He’s been tasked with the original album’s lead single, ‘Find My Way’.

Beck transforms ‘Find My Way’ into a weird and groovy, danceable track. He trades in the original’s fuzzy guitars for eclectic beats — it’s super fun.

McCartney has enlisted a bunch of icons to help him reimagine the album. The first cab off the rank was Dominic Fike with ‘The Kiss of Venus’.

We still have reimaginings to come from Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak, and Josh Homme.

Listen to Beck and Paul McCartney reimagine ‘Find My Way’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney III Imagined’ Tracklisting

Due for release Friday, 16th April

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*

* Physical release exclusive track