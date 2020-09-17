Listen To Powderfinger’s New Single ‘Day By Day’, Their First New Music In 10 Years

It’s finally here! New Powderfinger music has arrived, in the form of an unreleased single from their old archives. ‘Day By Day’ was created during the recording of their 2003 album Vulture Street and sonically, fits into the album perfectly.

The new Powderfinger single marks the beginning of an album release. We’ll be getting 10 never before heard singles from the band, which they found while creating the 20th anniversary edition of Odyssey Number Five.

“‘Day by Day’ was never completed until we opened the archives and went sniffing around for tracks that had never been released,” says vocalist Bernard Fanning.

“We never even really had a rough mix of it as we had obviously decided at the time that it didn’t quite fit with the rest of the songs on that album. Looking back now, I’m not sure why and I’m actually amazed we didn’t find a place for it on the record. Once we found it, we had Nick Didia remix it and get it into shape.”

“Like a few other songs on Vulture Street, it deals with the temporary nature of life and is a call to live in the moment, to be present.”

The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Odyssey Number Five was released earlier this month.

We’ll be receiving a film clip for the single too — it premieres at 5:30pm today here.

Powderfinger recently declined an offer to play the AFL Grand Final which is going down in their hometown of Brisbane on Saturday, 24th October.

You can listen to ‘Day By Day’ here or below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>