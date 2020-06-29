Listen To Rina Sawayama’s New Cover Of A Lady Gaga Deep Cut

Rina Sawayama is still busy enjoying the accolades thrown her way following the release of her nu-metal and pop-fusing debut album, and now she’s delivered a cover of a 2009 Lady Gaga deep cut.

Sawayama chose to cover Lady Gaga’s 2009 track ‘Dance In The Dark’, taken from her widely acclaimed reissue The Fame Monster. It was a reissue of Gaga’s 2008 debut album The Fame.

The cover comes as a special edition of Spotify’s Singles series, who are celebrating LGBTQIA+ artists as part of Pride month.

The two other covers Spotify premiered are Orville Peck’s rendition of Bronski Beat’s ‘Smalltown Boy’ and Joesef’s cover of Sister Sledge’s ‘Thinking Of You’.

Sawayama’s debut album, also titled SAWAYAMA, dropped in April, and featured the singles ‘STFU!’, ‘Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys)’, ‘XS’ and ‘Bad Friend’.

Listen to Sawayama’s cover of ‘Dance In The Dark’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>