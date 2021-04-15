Listen To Rina Sawayama’s New Version Of ‘Chosen Family’ With Elton John

Rina Sawayama has shared a new version of her SAWAYAMA cut ‘Chosen Family’ that features none other than Elton John, who called the singer-songwriter’s debut his favourite album of 2020.

The new rendition arrives alongside a video that sees John performing the song on a piano, as John and Sawayama trade verses before coming together on the track’s cathartic, heartfelt chorus.

“It was such a joy and honour to rework ‘Chosen Family’ with the legendary Elton John. The song means so much to both of us, and recording it together was such a special experience I will never forget,” Sawayama commented in a statement.

“I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts. Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go.”

John called SAWAYAMA “the strongest album of the year by far” last year on his Apple Music radio show Rocket Hour, calling album track ‘Bad Friend’ a song that “Madonna would die for.”

Watch Sawayama and John perform ‘Chosen Family’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

