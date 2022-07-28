Listen to Sampa the Great’s Triumphant New Single ‘Bona’

Sampa the Great is currently gearing up to release her second studio album, As Above, So Below, in September. The Zambian-Australian rapper and two-time winner of the Australian Music Prize (for both her Birds and the Bee9 mixtape and debut album The Return) has previewed the album with a few cuts already, such as the Denzel Curry-featuring ‘Lane’ and the Zamrock-inspired ‘Never Forget’.

Today, Sampa has shared another single, the punchy, triumphant ‘Bona’. Produced by Zambia’s Mag44 with co-production from Sampa (her first producer credit), the new track opens with glistening keys before pivoting to rapid-fire bars over a frenetic, warbling sub bass. That’s punctuated by a soaring, ethereal chorus: “Flex, flex, flex, flex, flex, flex,” Sampa repeats above bold piano chords and swelling strings.

Watch the Immersive, Travys Owen-Directed Video for ‘Bona’

[embedded content]

“I haven’t yet shown the influence Botswana has had on me musically; this is the style, language and swag of Batswana youth,” Sampa says of the new song in a statement accompanying it. “‘Bona’ is a chance for me to shine light on other elements of music that I was influenced by when growing up, outside of Zambian music. I want to bring a Southern African anthem to the mix and DJ desks, and show that not all music coming out of Africa is Afrobeats.”

As Above, So Below – which is set to arrive on Friday, 9th September via Loma Vista – began properly coming together after Sampa relocated to Zambia amid the pandemic, reconnecting in the process. She returned to Australia earlier this year to bring her An Afro Future show to Sydney and Melbourne, and also dazzled crowds in the UK at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

