Listen To St. Vincent’s New Song ‘The Melting Of The Sun’

St. Vincent – the moniker of art-rocker Annie Clark – is gearing up for the release of her new album, and now she’s delivered fans another taste with new song ‘The Melting Of The Sun’.

‘The Melting Of The Sun’ is a beautiful bit of 70’s-tinged, summery rock, giving us a tender moment after the raucous lead single ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’.

Both tracks are taken from St. Vincent’s forthcoming album Daddy’s Home, which is set for release on Friday, 14th May.

“Daddy’s Home collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC,” St. Vincent said of the album in a press statement

“Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight.”

The release of ‘The Melting Of The Sun’ comes just before St. Vincent is set to make her return to the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend.

Watch the lyric video for ‘The Melting Of The Sun’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]