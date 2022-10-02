Listen To Tame Impala’s Remix Of Confidence Man’s ‘Holiday’

Confidence Man have shared their Re-Tilt EP, which sees a number of artists contributing remixes of tracks featured on their Tilt album. Alongside its release, the group have unveiled the Tame Impala reworking of its lead single, ‘Holiday’.

With the original version of the track serving as a self-described “epic, hands up, euphoric anthem” for Confidence Man, the remixed version sees Kevin Parker giving it a slightly psychedelic makeover, allowing the melody to shine through without compromising its dancefloor-ready aspect.

Confidence Man – ‘Holiday’ (Tame Impala Remix)

[embedded content]

“It’s not every day one of your heroes casually hits you up on Instagram, asking if they can remix your track,” Confidence Man said of the remix. “Once we stopped squealing what else could we say but ‘fuck yeah’.

“You probably know by now we live it up,” they add. “Big Kev definitely lives it up. So why don’t you hit play and live it up with us. It would be cruel of us not to share.”

Originally announced last month, the Re-Tilt EP has seen Confidence Man’s latest album get reinterpreted by a number of high-profile names, including CHAI, Daniel Avery, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, CC:DISCO!, X Coast, and Erol Alkan.

Alongside its announcement, the group unveiled the CHAI version of ‘Angry Girl’, which saw the Japanese rock quartet exuding a healthy level of riot grrrl energy as they underline the titular concept of anger through music.

Confidence Man – Re-Tilt EP

Holiday (Tame Impala Remix) Luvin U Is Easy (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) Relieve The Pressure (X-Coast Remix) Angry Girl (CHAI Version) Break It Bought It (CC:DISCO! Dub Remix) Feels Like A Different Thing (Daniel Avery Remix) Holiday (Erol Alkan OOO Rework)

Further Reading

Beyond the Valley Announces 2022 Lineup with Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada, Denzel Curry and More

Festival Of The Sun Announces Lineup For December 2022 Event

The ‘Thrillsong’ Supergroup Debuts To Highlight Hypocrisy Of NSW’s Latest COVID Restrictions