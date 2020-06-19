Listen To Tash Sultana’s ‘Through The Valley’ Cover For PlayStation’s ‘The Last of Us Part II’

Hugely anticipated PS4 game, The Last of Us Part II is out today. PlayStation teamed up with Tash Sultana to record a cover of ‘Through The Valley’ to mark the release and it’s super nice.

If you’re wondering how the two relate, the original ‘Through The Valley’ by Shawn James, is sung by the new game’s lead character, Ellie in its trailer.

On the cover, Tash Sultana says it’s the first time they’ve done a collab like this.

“Usually it’s kinda just like writing sessions with other musos but this is for a game and it’s different as it’s not my usual style to venture into so I’m completely honoured to be asked to do something like this. I can’t wait to see it in the game world,” Sultana said.

“’Through The Valley’ became a #1 hit in several markets when featured in the 2016 reveal trailer for The Last of Us Part II*, so recreating this with a phenomenal Aussie talent like Tash Sultana truly creates a special Australian moment to mark the launch of one of our biggest titles for PS4,” said Patrick Lagana, Director of Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia.

You can catch the cover below.

Last month, Tash Sultana shared a new unnamed and unreleased song via Instagram.

The game The Last of Us Part II is out today and is available via the PlayStation Store and your usual retailers.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]