Listen To Taylor Swift’s First “From The Vault” Single ‘You All Over Me’

Taylor Swift has shared her very first single “From The Vault”. The new single is called ‘You All Over Me’ and features Maren Morris.

‘You All Over Me’ marks the first of six unreleased T Swift tracks, taken from the Fearless era.

Announcing the new song, Taylor Swift said, “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists.

“I’m really excited to have [Maren Morris] singing background vocals on this song!!”

She also shared that the single is produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and was co-written with Scooter Carusoe.

Swift first announced she’d be re-recording and re-releasing Fearless back in 2019.

We received the first taster in the form of a brand new ‘Love Story’ last month.

On the six unreleased tracks, Taylor Swift said, “Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

Listen to ‘You All Over Me’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>