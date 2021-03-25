Listen To The Babe Rainbow And Jaden Smith’s New Collab

As far as collaborations go, this new one from the Babe Rainbow and Jaden Smith was definitely not on our 2021 bingo card.

The Byron Bay act has teamed up with the US rapper for ‘Your Imagination’, a lazy, hazy, sunny afternoon special that just works on basically every level.

Smith’s collaboration to the track comes in two forms: a downtempo, autotuned ditty overdubbed with spoken word poetry that sounds like he’s reading from his inner monologue (“How come you never kissed me more than twice“).

The track comes accompanied with a visualiser that pairs idyllic, dreamy clips from the band’s home in Byron Bay with Smith’s home in California.

The track will cop an official double A side release via Flightless Records, alongside the track ‘Ready For Tomorrow’. Pre-order that here.

Watch and listen below.

