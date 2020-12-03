Listen To The Cure’s Robert Smith Remix Deftones’ ‘Teenager’

Robert Smith of The Cure has shared his contribution to Deftones’ Black Stallion, a remix album celebrating White Pony’s 20th anniversary.

Smith took on Deftones’ ‘Teenager’. He strips the track back to its basic bones and creates this really ethereal song.

“It’s amaz­ing to hear Robert rework one of our songs and sneak his voice in there,” Deftones front­man Chi­no Moreno told NME.

​“If you’d have told me that when I was 15 years old, I would have lost my fuck­ing mind and not believed a word you were say­ing. It was a dream.”

The Deftones remix album is due for release Friday, 11th December. Joining Robert Smith will be DJ Shadow, Clams Casino, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Squarepusher, Purity Ring, and more.

Robert Smith and The Cure performed at the Sydney Opera House for five nights last year. You can watch their entire set here.

Listen to the ‘Teenager’ remix below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]