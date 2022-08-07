Listen to The Killers’ New Soaring, Synth-Pop Gem ‘Boy’

After debuting it live at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival last month, The Killers have shared a new single titled ‘Boy’. The anthemic cut, buoyed by soaring synths and stadium-sized guitars, was written after the band had to cancel a tour in support of 2020 album Imploding the Mirage, and helped shape the material on the band’s latest record, last year’s Pressure Machine.

“I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to,” frontman Brandon Flowers explains.

[embedded content]

“I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life,” Flowers continues. “With ‘Boy’, I want to reach out and tell myself – and my sons – to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

The Killers will tour Australia for the first time in four years in November and December, with arena shows in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney as well as shows in Barossa Valley, Geelong and the Hunter Valley as part of the A Day on the Green concert series. They’ll also perform in Adelaide as part of the Adelaide 500’s motor race’s music programming, which will also include Lime Cordiale, The Presets, Jimmy Barnes and more.

