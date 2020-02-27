Listen To The National Cover INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 28, 2020

Ahead of the release of Australian bushfire relief compilation Songs for Australia, The National have unveiled their cover of beloved INXS hit ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

Our own Julia Stone has been leading the charge with the compilation album, which is to raise money for the Australian bushfires. Money raised will be donated to: Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, WildArk, and NSW RFS. The album is due out Thursday, 5th March with plans for a CD and vinyl to be released in June.

Joining The National on the album will be Kurt Vile, Paul Kelly, and Dan Sultan to name a few. Not to mention Julia Stone’s cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’.

In a press release, Stone said, “I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world. Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here.”

“Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts. I often got the response that people were so happy to be offered the opportunity to do something. Everyone feels helpless in times like this.”

Songs for Australia is available for pre-order now.

The National will be kicking off their Australian tour later next month with Phoebe Bridgers — catch all the dates here.

Listen to The National take on INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and find more ways to donate below.

[embedded content]

—

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.