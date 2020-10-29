Listen To The New Avalanches Single ‘Interstellar Love’ Featuring Leon Bridges

We’re a couple of months out from The Avalanches’ new album We Will Always Love You. Today they’ve shared the seventh single, ‘Interstellar Love’ and it features Leon Bridges. Huge.

The single is this nostalgia-soaked, uplifting track. It samples ‘Eye In The Sky’ by The Alan Parsons Project and features vocals from Leon Bridges.

On the collab, The Avalanches’ Robbie Chater says, “Leon is an incredible singer, with just the most beautiful voice. He’s from Texas but we both happened to be in LA at the same

time, which was lucky as he was on my all-time wish list.”

“When we were in the studio, I told him the story about Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan and how her love-struck brain waves were sent out into space on the Voyager’s Golden Record.

“And this this song came out of that.”

You can catch ‘Interstellar Love’ down below.

So far on We Will Always Love You we’ve seen collabs from Denzel Curry and Sampa The Great, with a bunch more to come. Jamie xx and CLYPSO are set to appear on the upcoming release too.

The Avalanches are set to drop We Will Always Love You Friday, 11th December. Pre-order is available here.

[embedded content]