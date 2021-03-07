Listen To The New Evanescence Single ‘Better Without You’

Evanescence have shared their newest single ‘Better Without You’. It’s the latest offering from their forthcoming album The Bitter Truth.

‘Better Without You’ is an emphatic rock song that hears frontwoman Amy Lee proclaim she’s ‘Better Without You’.

A classic Evanescence track, it’s carried by Lee’s vocals — especially in those instrumental lulls.

The new single is taken from the band’s forthcoming album.

The Bitter Truth is due out Friday, 26th March and features already released singles ‘Wasted on You’, ‘The Game Is Over’, ‘Use My Voice’, and ‘Yeah Right’.

The Bitter Truth is the first album of all new tunes Evanescence has released since 2011’s self-titled effort.

Catch the full tracklisting and album deets below, along with the new track ‘Better Without You’.

Evanescence ‘The Bitter Truth’ Tracklisting

Due Friday, 26th March

1. Artifact/The Turn

2. Broken Pieces Shine

3. The Game Is Over

4. Yeah Right

5. Feeding The Dark

6. Wasted On You

7. Better Without You

8. Use My Voice

9. Take Cover

10. Far From Heaven

11. Part Of Me

12. Blind Belief