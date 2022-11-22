Trending Now

Listen To The Title Track From Daine’s Forthcoming Mixtape, ‘Shapeless’

Music
admin

Listen To The Title Track From Daine’s Forthcoming Mixtape, ‘Shapeless’

Next February, daine will be releasing their sophomore mixtape, Shapeless.

This week, the experimental artist has shared the project’s title track – a song that gives us further insight daine’s continued knack for sonic exploration.

daine – ‘Shapeless’

﻿

Of ‘Shapeless’, daine has said that “it’s a dark track about becoming what people want, but using that as leverage to get what you want”.

The end result is dark and alluring, offering up a great amount of intrigue as to what the wider Shapeless mixtape is setting up to be.

The release of ‘Shapeless’ comes off the back of ‘Stay Close’ – a track that laid a great foundation for daine’s next chapter.

Further Reading

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

18-Year-Old Melbourne Artist Daine Has A New Collab Out With Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes

Five Artists Who Inspired Kavi’s Debut EP ‘KRUSHED!’

Related Posts

Back To Top