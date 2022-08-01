Listen to Tropical Fuck Storm Cover ‘Ann’ by the Stooges

Tropical Fuck Storm have shared a cover of the Stooges ‘Ann’, lifted from a forthcoming maxi-single cassette and 7″ vinyl the band will release later this month titled Moonburn.

TFS’ rendition of the Stooges 1969 cut sees bassist Fiona Kitschin handle lead vocals and adds plenty of the band’s distinctive noise-psych stylings to the original, wails of screeching feedback and distorted electronics whirring around each other. It arrives alongside a video directed by Sam Mapplebeck which Gareth Liddiard describes as a “cheap shit DIY, high explosive puppeteering miniature concert shrinkage film clip.”

Watch Tropical Fuck Storm’s Video for ‘Ann’

[embedded content]

Moonburn, set to arrive on Friday, 26th August via Joyful Noise Recordings, will contain the new song ‘Moonburn’ (which is described as a “ballad in the classic TFS style”) alongside ‘Ann’. On its B-side is an acoustic redux of Braindrops track ‘Aspirin’ as well as a previously-released cover of Talking Heads ‘Heaven’, which featured as the B-side to the band’s ‘Legal Ghost’ 7″ in 2020. Pre-order the maxi-single here and the 7″ here.

This week, TFS will kick off a four-date tour with shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Darwin (as part of this year’s Darwin Festival) lineup and Melbourne. On all dates except Darwin, they’ll be joined by Party Dozen and Delivery. Tickets are available here.

Further reading

Tropical Fuck Storm Appear (Kind Of) In New Jordan Peele Film ‘Nope’

Tropical Fuck Storm Announce ‘Fuck the Rain Away’ 2022 Tour

Listen To Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizz’s Massive New Collab ‘Satanic Slumber Party’