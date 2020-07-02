Listen To Ty Dolla $ign’s New Track ‘Ego Death’ Featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Skrillex And Serpentwithfeet

Earlier this week, Ty Dolla $ign announced he would be releasing a new single titled ‘Ego Death’ with a truly stacked list of collaborators. Now, that song is here.

‘Ego Death’ features Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet, with Ty and Skrillex producing the beat alongside BoogaDaBeast for BoardMemberz.

Ty has collaborated with many of the artists featured on ‘Ego Death’ in the past, having featured on Yeezy’s 2018 ye cut ‘All Mine’ and on serpentwithfeet’s ‘Receipts’ last year. The rapper has also collaborated on multiple songs by Skrillex including ‘Midnight Hour’, ‘two nights part ii’, ‘Malokera’ and ‘So Am I’ from Ty’s 2017 album Beach House 3.

In a press release, Ty called the single “very special”.

“It’s always an honor working with my brother ’Ye. He’s a genius and we make incredible records every single time we link up. Skrillex and twigs came in and blessed us with the magic that only they can put on the record. I played it once at a house party and everyone went crazy.”

Ty went on to add that his new album, the follow-up to Beach House 3, is completed and will arrive shortly.

Meanwhile, Kanye released new Travis Scott-featuring single ‘Wash Us in the Blood’, the first track from forthcoming album God’s Country, yesterday.

Listen to ‘Ego Death’ below.

[embedded content]