Listen To WAAX Covering Julia Jacklin’s ‘Pool Party’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 22, 2020

If you’re anything like WAAX, you’re starting to miss live shows and the community around them just a little. To try and help remember the vibe, the Brisbane punks have shared a new double single.

It features a live version of ‘FU’, a favourite from their 2019 album Big Grief, recorded at the Triffied in Brisbane back in August of last year for triple j’s Live At the Wireless series.

It also includes a cover of Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Pool Party’, an older track among Jacklin’s catalogue that featured on her 2016 debut Don’t Let the Kids Win.

WAAX’s Maz DeVita says she picked Jacklin’s song “because I was so taken by the songwriting and I related to the song on a spiritual level. I liked the challenge of taking a song that had such a waltz vibe and making it heavy – it was so fun to put it together.”

WAAX recently announced a slew of rescheduled tour dates after coronavirus forced them to postpone their initially planned dates. The extensive run of shows was supposed to kick off late last month, but will now be commencing in October.

Listen to both songs below.

[embedded content]